Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.