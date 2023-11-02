Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,435. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

