Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 171,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,313,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 82.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $509.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.42. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $405.63 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

