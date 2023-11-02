Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

