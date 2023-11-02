Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,866,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

