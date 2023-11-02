CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CVS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 1,936,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,184. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 433.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after buying an additional 173,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

