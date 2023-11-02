Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 334,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 979,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

