DA Davidson Comments on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.
Carter Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
