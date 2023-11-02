DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.