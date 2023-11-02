DA Davidson Weighs in on California BanCorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California BanCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

