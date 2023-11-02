Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 367,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,642,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 68,341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 18,361.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.