Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.08, a PEG ratio of 1,583.11 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Datadog by 54.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

