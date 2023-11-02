Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.