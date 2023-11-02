Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Up 2.2 %

DLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,995. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.