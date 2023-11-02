Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

