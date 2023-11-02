Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 93,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

