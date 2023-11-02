DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

