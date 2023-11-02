Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after buying an additional 2,556,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 206,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.