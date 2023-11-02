Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Steward Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 24.8% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $77,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 218,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.