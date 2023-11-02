Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Steward Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.