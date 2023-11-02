Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 11,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,339. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

