DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.77.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,003,665 shares of company stock worth $79,787,389. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

