Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Head to Head Survey

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.50 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.18 Spectrum Brands $3.13 billion 0.86 $72.50 million $44.61 1.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Spectrum Brands 61.47% 1.99% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 941.52%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $89.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Dragonfly Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, Good Boy, Meowee!, Wildbird, and Wafcol brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.