DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,200 shares during the period. DT Midstream comprises approximately 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of DT Midstream worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 86,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,628. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

