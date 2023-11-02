Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. 475,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.78.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,064.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 820,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.