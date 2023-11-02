Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.52.

Dynatrace stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 690,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

