Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

