Eaton Co. plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $199.74. Eaton has a 12-month low of $148.96 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

