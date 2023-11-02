Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ECL opened at $167.21 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.