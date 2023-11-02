Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 885.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,274 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 145,809 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

