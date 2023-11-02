Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $18.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $543.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

