Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $560.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

