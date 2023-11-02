Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,541. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.