Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.94 Per Share

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

ESP stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.43. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

