Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 3.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,599,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 885,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,854. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

