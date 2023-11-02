Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,728 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $85,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 885,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

