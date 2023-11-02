Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.94. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 197,121 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,521,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 324.9% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 30,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $918.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.