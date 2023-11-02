Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,948 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.4 %

ET stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

