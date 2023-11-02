Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4862 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.

ENI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 148,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

