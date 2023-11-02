EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70 to $7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.70 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

