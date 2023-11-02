Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.70 million.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 423,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.