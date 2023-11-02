Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Holdings Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,703 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envela were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envela by 52.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Envela by 300.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Envela Co. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Envela had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Envela Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

