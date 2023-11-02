Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,983 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock worth $396,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE BLK opened at $625.73 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.62 and a 200-day moving average of $676.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
