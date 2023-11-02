Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,983 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock worth $396,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $625.73 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $657.62 and a 200-day moving average of $676.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.