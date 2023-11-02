Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,989 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 261,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 69,953 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 41,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.03 and a 200 day moving average of $306.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $290.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

