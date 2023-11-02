Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,393 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $311,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

