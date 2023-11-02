Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

MGK stock opened at $230.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.13 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

