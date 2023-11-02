Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 108.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.38% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $341,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,583,000 after buying an additional 1,122,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,406,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

