Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $223.12 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 764,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $223,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

