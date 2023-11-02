Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $229.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $229,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

GLD stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.