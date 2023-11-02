Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $253.58 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 594,190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $424.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.